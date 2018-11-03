Our View | Recap: Our 2018 Endorsements

By Signal Editorial Board

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Perhaps you’ve already voted, so you know: The ballot for the 2018 midterm elections is a lengthy affair, with votes to be cast on a variety of elected positions and initiatives — from the governor all the way through congressional seats, state Legislature seats, city councils and local school boards.

If you have not yet voted, we encourage you to take the time to review them all and make careful, informed decisions.

We have not chosen to endorse in every race up and down the ballot this election season, but in the past few weeks we did offer endorsements on some of the races we believe are especially important to Santa Clarita Valley residents. Today, we offer this recap of those endorsements for your consideration:

25th Congressional District, Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale: We believe the incumbent congressman has earned another term, and he’s proven he has the best interests of the district in mind, including the SCV. Contrary to what his critics say, he works well across the aisle and has coauthored key pieces of legislation along with Democrats in Congress.

38th Assembly District, Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita: There are two good candidates in this race, and we have endorsed Acosta, who, like Knight, has demonstrated a solid ability to work across the aisle and get things done. Acosta has represented the 38th well and deserves another term.

Santa Clarita City Council, Laurene Weste, Bill Miranda and Jason Gibbs: We live in one of the most well-run cities you’ll find, and that’s a testament to the city’s leadership. However, we believe Santa Clarita is entering a period of leadership transition and voters have an opportunity to bring some perspective to the council by electing Gibbs, who stood out among the dozen challengers in the race for his level-headed approach to the issues facing the city. We’ve also endorsed incumbent Miranda, who has only served on the council for a short time since being appointed to fill Acosta’s vacated seat last year, and longtime council member Weste, who brings stability and an enduring passion for improving residents’ quality of life.

College of the Canyons Board of Trustees, Area 5, Ann-Marie Bjorkman: Bjorkman is a longtime community volunteer and the high-energy president of the board of directors for the SCV Boys and Girls Club. She understands the value of an affordable college education.

L.A. County Sheriff, Jim McDonnell: The Long Beach resident has proven himself as sheriff, taking major steps to restore public faith in the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.

William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board, Area No. 2, Bob Jensen: Nine-year board member Jensen and his colleagues on the board have done an excellent job of creating an environment for student success.

Saugus Union School District Governing Board, Area No. 1, Jesus Henao: Of the three candidates seeking the seat, we endorse Henao, a Marines Corps veteran who owns a small local commercial real estate business.

SUSD Governing Board, Area No. 2, Judy Umeck: A strong advocate for the district’s 2014 Measure EE facilities construction and modernization, Umeck looks forward to following through on overseeing the remainder of the projects to be built with Measure EE funds.

SUSD Governing Board, Area No. 5, Sharlene Duzick: Duzick offers valuable experience working with organizations including Single Mothers Outreach, the SCV Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.