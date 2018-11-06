Prep football notebook: Saugus, West Ranch advance to second round

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The first round of the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs came and went with two of the four Foothill League schools completing come-from-behind wins on the weekend.

The Centurions trailed for all but one second of their 38-35 home playoff win against Bishop Diego.

Centurions’ kicker, Colton Dolder, hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Centurions past the Cardinals and into the second round of CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Saugus (8-3) will face off against Crestview League’s No. 1 ranked Villa Park who is undefeated and on an 11-game winning streak.

West Ranch also needed a desperation score to come out with the 35-31 victory over Silverado at Silverado.

The Wildcats (9-2) quarterback Weston Eget connected with junior running back Jackson Reyes for a 50-yard pass and catch to complete the comeback victory and earn West Ranch’s first playoff win in program history.

West Ranch will host Oxnard in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs on Friday.

Hart welcomed the Camino League’s third-place finisher, Moorpark, into the Santa Clarita Valley in Division 3 battle at Canyon High School.

Hart (6-5) was able to keep up the Musketeers in the first half, leading by one-point in heading into halftime.

The second half was a different story. Riddled with mistakes and turnovers the Indians would put together key drives, only to come up empty-handed time and time again.

The Indians would lose the contest: 42-28.

Valencia had an almost insurmountable task of hosting the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, Mater Dei.

The Vikings (7-4) lone score came after defensive lineman Ben Seymour blocked a Monarch’s punt, setting up JimE Young to punch it in from 1-yard out. The Vikings fell 44-6.

Wildcats continue magical season

With the 35-31 victory over Silverado, the 2018-19’ Wildcats football team capture the school’s first-ever playoff victory in program history.

The Wildcats added to their record number of wins (nine) after beginning the season on an eight-game winning streak, also a school record.

Saugus kicker comes in clutch

Centurions kicker Colton Dolder has made 42-of-47 point after attempts and 5-of-9 field goal attempts on the year.

Heading into the Division 4 first round playoff game against Bishop Diego, Dolder successfully kicked the past 22-of-23 PATs and made 2-of-4 field goal attempts in the previous seven outings.

Missing a PAT against Bishop Diego in the first half, Dolder came back to give Saugus their first and only lead of the game as time expired with the 43-yard field goal. Dolder surpassed his previous record long of 38 yards against Hart earlier in the year.