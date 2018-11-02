Saugus eyes win over last year’s CIF-SS Division 6 champion

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Facing off against the same team that ended their 2017-18’ season, Saugus football will host Bishop Diego in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game at College of the Canyons today.

This year, the Centurions come into the game much improved from a year ago with their scoring output up and the total points allowed down.

Senior quarterback Cole Gallagher already has more passing touchdowns (20) than the Cents had all last year (18) and will look to build on the impressive year.

“The guys running it open it up for me and the passing game because we can beat you with both,” Gallagher said. “The line always gives me so much time and they set me up to get into scoring opportunities and get into winning positions all the time.”

Running back Reid Huseman will also be a force coming out of the backfield and will try to add to his five rushing touchdowns after adding two last week in the Foothill League closer against Canyon.

He will have some competition as Bishop Diego also has a very strong running game with junior running back, Adrian Soracco, who has compiled 847 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 126 carries on the year thus far.

“It will be a pretty physical contest,” said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn. “They run the ball and fly around on defense. They are solid and well-coached and well-disciplined, but we just have to stay home and do what we do best.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at COC.