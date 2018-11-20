SCV Market Could Be Seeing Seasonal Slowdown

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ray Kutylo

Signal Contributing Writer

The local real estate market is slowing, as is readily apparent in the latest month-end and weekly closing numbers. Some of the slowdown is seasonal.

Even with our advantage of a year-round market because of great weather, when the holidays roll around, fewer people put their homes on the market. There are still plenty of motivated buyers, but interest rates are rising, which has depressed demand a little.

For sellers, pricing your home right is key. If your home is on the market but isn’t getting shown, that is the market talking to you about the price.

For buyers, if you have seen every single home in your price range and none of them are, ‘The One’ — don’t give up. Homes come up on the market all the time, but if you want to buy keep in mind that rising interest rates will reduce your loan-ability. Sooner, rather than later, should be your motivation.

In this week of Thanksgiving on behalf of the SCV Home Team and the entire real estate community, we pause and take a moment to be grateful for all our blessings: the freedom which this great country provides, the opportunity for growth and achievement, good health and the confidence and trust you have given to us.

Every morning, I start the day with a recitation of all that I am grateful for, which includes all of my clients, past, present and future. We all wouldn’t be here without you.

Brian Tracy has expressed it well: “Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.”

Our very best wishes to you and yours for a Happy Thanksgiving.

Ray the Realtor® Kutylo has been a licensed Realtor since 1986, and he’s also a member of the SCV Home Team at Keller Williams VIP Properties. You can reach Ray the Realtor at (661) 312-9461 or Ray@SCVhometeam.com.

CA DRE# 00918855