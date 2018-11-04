Soroptimist Club Raises Funds for Women and Girls with 1st Boots and Barrels Event

By Matt Fernandez

The Soroptimist International of Valencia held its first Boots and Barrels fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery on Sunday.

As an organization focused on supporting women and girls, the event was a way to raise funds for their “Dream It, Be It” career support program and “Live Your Dream” educational award. Guests were treated to wine and beer tasting, food trucks, cornhole games, raffles, and dancing.

“We wanted to continue with the fundraising momentum from our formal Bras For a Cause event, except have something more accessible that parents could take their kids to that would let us get to know the community,” said Falon Renteria, co-chair of the Boots and Barrels event. “Given that short time frame, we didn’t have much time to plan but I’m glad that it turned out just like we envisioned.”

Stephanie Sewell, president of the Soroptimist International of Valencia, said she felt that given the current socio-political climate, it was the perfect time for events that support women and girls. Sewell said she was happy to see the support and success of the event.

“We started planning this event as a fun way to marry wine tasting with something everyone loves, which is dressing up in boots and listening to country music,” Sewell said. “I think we’ve exceeded our expectations with fundraising and with attendance. Our club has been around since 1974 and I’m grateful for events like this because they help bring awareness to us as a club and the need for fundraising support for women’s causes.”

Servio Maldonado said he had a good time enjoying the activities at the event, especially because it supported a good cause.

“Women’s issues used to be more hush-hush but with everything that’s been going on recently there are more resources available,” Maldonado said. “Women don’t have to be quiet about their struggles and what they’re going through anymore.”

Christina Dennis, a friend of several Soroptimists club members, said she came out to support them.

“This event is important because it’s important to support everyone, especially children, which is where my soft spot is,” she said. “A lot of the time we focus on things that don’t really matter so the projects that the Soroptimists are working for are really necessary for young girls.”