Thrivent’s Make a Difference Day works to tackle cancer

By Signal Contributor

4 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thrivent’s Make a Difference Day was Sunday, October 28. Make a Difference Day is just what it sounds like, one day to make the biggest impact you can. When this idea is shared by many, it becomes quite powerful. Thrivent members can choose to lead a Thrivent Action Team to help a cause that touches them personally or their entire community and make a difference.

When Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial found themselves personally affected by cancer, they became familiar with the needs and stresses of the disease, and what it would take to overcome it. Which lead them to Circle of Hope. Jeff’s question was a simple one -” What can we do to help? What do you need?”

A little about Circle of Hope

Circle of Hope’s Mission: “We strive to provide financial assistance to uninsured and underinsured individuals with colon, reproductive and melanoma cancers, and a wide range of supportive programs to those fighting all cancers today, so that they have a brighter future tomorrow. Circle of Hope helps clients access and understand the treatment process and provide financial assistance for medications, co-pays, second opinions, Cobra premiums, testing and transportation to treatments to qualified individuals.”

The Request

Circle of Hope had just found a new home in an older building. A building with the office space that offers them so much more room to do what they are called to do. There is a space for yoga, for learning, for massage and so much more. The one thing that they really thought they could use was new ceiling tiles. There had been quite a rain, and then quite a leak resulting in unsightly ceiling tiles. Now this seems like a simple thing to most of us, but Circle of Hope explained that they would not use funds received for patient care on beautification projects. So, ceiling tiles it was.

The Action Team

Jeff and Melanie created an Action Team that just happened to coincide with Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope campaign – making the Action Team the last event of the Days of Hope calendar. Jeff and Melanie’s Action Team raised $1500 for Circle of Hope and their ceiling tiles. More than 30 people gathered at the new offices of Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita for a tour of their facilities, hors d’ouvres and an understanding of what this local non-profit organization does for our community.

You can apply to lead your own Thrivent Action Team! Call Jeff and Melanie Meyer today to find out how.

About the Jeff and Melanie Meyer Thrivent Financial Office

Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial provide financial planning in Santa Clarita from their Valencia office. Jeff Meyer and Melanie Meyer can help you live generously — so you have enough for your family and enough to support charitable giving in the Santa Clarita community. Wealth management is key to building the financial future you’re dreaming of. Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent Office offers the guidance you need for business planning, financial education, 401k planning, IRA planning, life insurance, retirement planning, retirement distribution, personal finance planning, investment advice and any other long term financial planning you need. For all your Santa Clarita financial planning needs, contact Jeff and Melanie Meyer, a results-oriented team in Santa Clarita, to setup your complimentary consultation.

Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial

25350 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 799-0230

JeffandMelanieMeyer.com

jeffandmelaniemeyer@thrivent.com

Thrivent member activities, such as Thrivent Action Teams, Thrivent Builds, and Thrivent Choice, engage Thrivent members and Thrivent Member Networks in charitable activities, furthering Thrivent’s mission and its purposes under state law. You should never purchase or retain any insurance or annuity products simply to be able to participate. Participation is subject to applicable Terms and Conditions at Thrivent.com.

THRIVENT IS THE MARKETING NAME FOR THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS. Insurance products issued by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only. Thrivent.com/disclosures. 2317160-111418