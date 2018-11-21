West Ranch Grad Dances Her Way Across the Country

Alisa Gertner, from West Ranch High School in Valencia, will be working backstage in the University of Pittsburgh Dance Ensemble’s fall show entitled “Tombé/To Fall” on Nov. 29 and 30.

Gertner trained at Dance Studio 84 for over 10 years, competing with their dance company and the West Ranch Dance Team.

While on West Ranch Dance Team, she served as team captain for three years, eventually earning numerous national titles including Grand National Champion in 2018.

She was able to earn 4th place as a soloist at the Contest of Champions Dance Nationals in Florida.

She has dedicated much of her life to dance, and continues to do so in college.

“Tombé/To Fall” is the annual informal dance concert sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh’s Dance Ensemble. The Dance Ensemble represents multiple dance genres including ballet, jazz and modern choreography by students and guest choreographers.

Gertner is a student of dance production at the University of Pittsburgh and this will be her first time working backstage at a dance performance.

The Dance Ensemble is a student-led dance group under the direction of Susan Gillis Kruman, a faculty member of the School of Education. Many of the dances being performed at the show will be auditioning to perform in the Dance Ensemble’s spring showcase.

“Tombé/To Fall” will take place at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30 in the Stephen Foster Memorial Theater.