Bob Comer | What Really Motivates Climate Change Fear?

1 min ago

How come the Earth was warmer 800 years ago? Could it be that it will always warm and cool greatly no matter what we do? Remember 40-some years ago when the fear was “global cooling”? In the 1880s the volcanic explosion of Krakatoa was heard over a large segment of the Earth. The ash cloud circled the whole Earth and sunshine dimmed for about five years.

Guess what? The globe cleansed itself. Could this fear of climate change be an attempt by some to get rich at everybody else’s expense?

Bob Comer, Valencia