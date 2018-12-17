Boutique Rentals L.A. brings uniqueness to SCV parties

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Preparing for a party may require a quick trip down the red cup aisle, but sometimes the store-bought plastic Solo cup don’t quite match an event’s theme.

With a growing inventory of specialty items, three Santa Clarita residents and business owners knew they could ease people’s party-planning dilemma.

And it’s evident to all passers-by of their Newhall storefront, which opened in July.

Located at 25044 Peachland Ave., Boutique Rentals Los Angeles is a party-rental company that offers a variety of modern, vintage and traditional accessories and props for themed-events.

From top to bottom and through the rows, visitors can find items of more than 1,000 items, such as stoneware and depression glass dating back to the 1950s, English china, paper goods and props like suitcases, lanterns and a Rattan peacock chair.

“Sometimes, people want something other than the white paper plates,” said co-owner Elda Meguerditchian. “We offer very unique items that you won’t find elsewhere at a traditional party store. We do the work ourselves.”



That’s the concept behind Boutique Rentals L.A.



“Instead of spending hours searching for the perfect piece, we’ve already done the legwork for you. We search for inspiring party ware that adds that special touch,” the store’s website reads. After the event ends, the renter can simply return the items without the “need to store something you will hardly use again.”



Along with Meguerditchian, family members Tatiana Chao and Liz Caamano have helped grow the one-of-a-kind party inventory by hand-selecting items at estate sales. But what started it all was Meguerditchian’s love of chinaware.



“Years ago, I started with a china set large enough for a tea party of 150,” she said. “I had so much inventory and no space at home. My husband and I love to throw parties and so does my sister, so we combined what we had.”



Since opening, Boutique Rentals L.A. has dressed more than 50 themed-events such as engagements, showers, weddings, birthdays, photo shoots, reunions, and kids and tea parties in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as Los Angeles and Orange counties.



Among their most proud work includes a children’s carnival-themed event, adorned by large, plush animals, vintage cages, popcorn and cotton candy machines, cake stands, balloons and paper party supplies.



The family is not new to the business community, however. Meguerditchian is also the owner of Eat Real, a food joint serving healthy options like salads and wraps in Newhall and Valencia. Three years ago, she sold The Tea Garden after running the country-style cafe for eight years.



Their businesses may offer different services, but the family said there’s one common goal.



Chao said, “We want to be in touch with the community, because we know we can offer something really unique.”



“No matter what age or what event, whether for an anniversary or corporate event,” she said of Boutique Rentals L.A. “We want to be the main party rental when it comes to searching for that unique niche look.”

For more information about Boutique Rentals L.A., including store hours and how to book an event, visit boutiquerentalsla.com.