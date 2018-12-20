Canyons quarterback Wyatt Eget and wide receiver Jarrin Pierce sign national letters of intent

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Quarterback Wyatt Eget and wide receiver Jarrin Pierce of COC football had already made verbal commitments to their future schools a few days ago.

On Wednesday afternoon in front of the Hall of Fame wall outside of the Cougars’ gym, the pair made their commitments official, signing their national letters of intent.

Both players are Tennessee-bound, as Eget is heading to The University of Tennessee at Martin and Pierce will be suiting up for Middle Tennessee State University.

After signing their letters, the players reflected on their time at College of the Canyons.

Pierce said his coaches at Canyons prepared him for this moment and that coming to play and study at COC was extremely beneficial to him, both personally and on the field.

“If you really follow us and dig into our program, this program is made for us to get out and builds us to be war-ready,” Pierce said. “I know at the next level it’s probably going to be that much easier because I’ve already been through it at a JUCO like this. I’m grateful for that.

“These two years really impacted me and showed me what kind of player I am and what kind of person I am. It was all a wild ride. God always has a plan for all of us.”

Similarly, Eget knew it wasn’t going to be easy when he made the decision to attend COC, but knew it would pay off.

“It’s a good time right now,” Eget said with a smile. “We put in a lot of hard work. College of the Canyons isn’t anything to mess around with and I knew that when I came here. Everything paid off and I’m just super happy.”

Eget took over as the starting quarterback after the fourth game of the season and never looked back, leading the Cougars to an undefeated regular season.

The West Ranch alumnus threw for 2,084 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

One of his main targets was Pierce, who led the Cougars with 52 receptions for 770 yards and five touchdowns.

“There’s not enough words as I need to say how great he is,” Eget said about Pierce. “He’s the most dynamic junior college receiver in the nation. He’s the total package. He’s got the best hands, he can make anyone miss, he’s unbelievable and to have him on the field with me, he made me look good.

“I wouldn’t be here without him. God puts everyone in certain situations and he blessed me with him.”

Friends and family in attendance were all smiles as they watched the duo sign their letters.

COC defensive coordinator Dan Corbet was on hand for the ceremony and he couldn’t help but beam with joy.

“We always say today is our favorite day of the year when you see these guys move onto the next level,” Corbet said. “Our number one key is to get them ready academically and physically. The wins on the field, that’s a blessing on top, but to see them sign and achieve their dreams, it’s why we do it at this level.

“It’s a great feeling to watch these guys move on and to see them on Saturdays on TV. You get very elated, fired up and prideful to see your boys move on and continue to do what they love doing.”

Eget and Pierce will be about 180 miles apart at their respective schools, but the distance won’t stop them from keeping their connection alive.

The COC football team prides itself on building a family atmosphere and maintaining relationships with all the players that have come through the program.

It will be no different for Eget and Pierce, who have already planned to practice together when they arrive at their new schools.

“It’s not going to be any different when we’re out there,” Pierce said. “We’re still going to act like we did here because its family.”

“Jarrin is my guy,” Eget added. “There’s no doubt we’re going to be running routes out there in Tennessee just like we did out here.”

Pair of DB’s sign NLI to University of New Mexico

COC defensive backs Antonio Hunt and Shaddrick Lowery signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday morning and will be teaming up again at the University of New Mexico.

Hunt finished the 2018 campaign with 27 tackles, six pass breakups, a fumble recovery and tied for a team-high four interceptions.

“I have overcome not be (sic) being highly recruited out of high school, and I have been given another opportunity to pursue my dream at the D1 level,” Hunt said in a note posted to Twitter on Monday. “…Without further or due (sic) I’m committed to the University of New Mexico.”

Lowery had originally committed to Eastern Michigan University in early December, but decided to change his commitment to New Mexico on Monday.

He made it official when he signed on Wednesday.

“After a lot of consideration and talking it over with my family I have decided that it’ll best for me to flip my commitment from Eastern Michigan University to The University of New Mexico,” he said on Twitter on Monday.