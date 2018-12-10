Community Calendar

By Signal Staff

33 mins ago

ONGOING

Santa Clarita City Council Meetings second and fourth Tuesday of every month 6 p.m. Council meetings are also broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: City Clerk’s office Clerk’s office: (661) 255-4391.

Second Monday of the month, 6-7:30 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand at the Alzheimer’s Support Group. Connect with others. Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions. Talk through issues and ways of coping. Share feelings, needs and concerns. Education Center, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Before attending this meeting: Please call Michelle Quiroga-Diaz at (310) 498-8650 to confirm meeting date and time.

Second Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m. The Travel Club hosts an informal gathering of people interested in travel, no officers, no dues. Travel presentations will differ monthly. The education building at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 Tournament Rd, Valencia. Call Carl Boyer at (661) 259-3154.

First and Third Tuesdays of each month, 6:30 p.m., Second and fourth Mondays of each month, 7 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) holds a free support group focused on the families that need support, education and resources at Real Life Church, 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia on Mondays, and at the Department of Mental Health, 23501 Cinema Dr. on Tuesdays. For more info call (818) 371-9381 or visit https://www.nami.org.

Second Tuesdays of the month, 5-6 p.m. Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age at the free Keeping Your Brain Healthy meeting. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1 24525 Town Center Dr

Valencia. To register or for more information contact Adrianna Guadarrama at (818) 830-4738 or email at aguadarrama@alzgla.org.

Second Thursday of the month, 7-8 a.m. The Toastmaster will hold their monthly introduction meetings for newcomers. College of the Canyons University Center, Room 315, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia For more info contact vpm-9641@toastmastersclubs.org or visit http://daybreaksantaclarita.com.

Second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. The five-member Arts Commission meets in the City Council Chambers. Members of the public wishing to address the commission may do so by completing a speaker’s slip upon arrival at the meeting. There is a three minute time limit per person. Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

For more info, please contact (661) 286-4018.

Second Thursday of every month, 7-9 p.m. The Gardening Club of Santa Clarita is an active club of around 70 SCV Gardening enthusiasts and working hard to grow our membership base and to provide topical speakers and programs to help our local residents to maintain their landscapes as well as to grow healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables in this unending drought. Sierra Hills Swim and Racket Club, 28616 Kenroy Ave., Canyon Country. For more info, contact Max Morgan, Publicity Director, at maxmorgan427@gmail.com or (661) 312-3910.

Third Saturday every month, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With only 15 members, our meetings are informal and casual. Normally, we have a bestselling author or someone discussing the craft of writing. These meeting are designed for both published and unpublished authors. First meeting is free. Thereafter there is a $5 charge

Newhall Library, second floor in the Heritage Room. 24500 Main Street, Newhall. Info: www.santaclaritarwa.com

Third Saturday of every month, noon to 3 p.m. The Brittany Foundation Sanctuary & Dog Rescue shows our adoptable dogs at the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend events held four times a year in Stevenson Ranch. The Brittany Foundation is currently scheduled to be at PetSmart every third Saturday of the month with more dogs that need forever homes. PetSmart, 24965 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch Contact Nancy Anderson at (661) 713-5240 or Gwen Romani at (661) 257-9355 for more info or visit brittanyfoundationonline.org.

Every third Sunday, 9 a.m. Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, which serves the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope valleys will have it’s monthly meeting at the Sizzler Restaurant on 19013 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. Info: vva-355.org

Third Tuesday of the month, 10:30 a.m. meet and greet; 11 a.m. meeting. The Santa Clarita Republican Women Federation Luncheon Meeting will be held at The Oaks on 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia. Reservations are required. For cost and other questions please call (661) 347-1015.

First and third Wednesdays of each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. During the Western Music Association Showcase, musicians and cowboy poets perform stories and songs of the romantic Old West, contemporary music of the American West, and songs of the open range and the American cowboy. To perform your Western music or poetry with them during this event, email wmacc@westernmusiccalifornia.org. El Trocadero Steakhouse, 24274 Main Street, Newhall Info: wmacc@westernmusiccalifornia.org.

Third Thursday of the month, 10-11 a.m. Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver support group for Family and Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and related Dementia to come together, exchange information on caregiving, talk through challenges, develop a support system and learn about community resources. Home Care Services, 23340 Cinema Drive, Valencia. Contact Suzi Fox (800) 808-4777, scvevents@homecaresantaclarita.com

Every third Thursday, 10 a.m. Newcomers and Friends will host their “Coffee Corner” for people to learn more about the club. Now in their 32nd year with 201 members, Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends. Enjoy monthly luncheons, activities, and trips. Call for location at a local restaurant. Info: (661) 259-0666, (661) 299-1834 or (661) 254-8796. Visit ncandf.com.

3rd Thursday of each month. 6:30-8 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group for caregivers, family, and friends assisting patients with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. Our facilitators Mary Dembkowski and Debbie DiCorrado have been trained by the Alzheimer’s Association. And both have dealt with Alzheimer’s Disease personally while taking care of their mothers. Oakmont of Santa Clarita, 28650 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. Before attending please contact Debbie DiCorrado for info at (661) 993-2004 or dicorrado3@att.net.

First and third Thursday of every month, 7 p.m. The Valencia California Family History Center holds courses to help the community discover, preserve and share family histories. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: (661) 259-1347.

Third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clarita Veteran Services will hold a meeting as a place for veterans to obtain information and services to make life more fulfilling.

University Center, Room 301, at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia. Info: scv-vets.org.

EVENTS BY DATE

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m. Join us for the third annual CalArts Holiday Market for handcrafted, artist-made gifts including original prints, jewelry, ceramics, fashions, festive live music, food and drink, and more. CalArts Campus, MOD Theater Lobby & Main Reception Area 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia Info: holidaymarket2018.splashthat.com.

Friday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Westfield Valencia Town Center will show “White Christmas” as part of its “Winter Nights” screening series. 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Suite 150 Valencia. Info: https://www.westfield.com/valencia or call (661) 254-0213.

Friday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Host and moderator Gary Peterson will screen and discuss film details for “Three Identical Strangers” beginning at 6 p.m. and “Disobedience” beginning at 8 p.m. College of the Canyons, Hasley Hall, Room 101, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. For more info, contact Gary Peterson at gary.peterson@canyons.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and support our local artisans and small business owners at the Plum Canyon Elementary’s 2018 Holiday Boutique. Kids can also enjoy cookies and Cocoa with Santa! Plum Canyon Elementary School 28360 North Alfred Way, Saugus Info: gigirbunnell@hotmail.com.

Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m. to noon Join Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, Dec. 15 for free holiday arts and crafts including cookie decorating sponsored by Lady Di’s, ornament making sponsored by Bitter Root Pottery and writing letters to Santa sponsored by House of Bounce. Find Santa’s Workshop on Level 1 near the Santa Set. 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Suite 150 Valencia CA 91355. Info: westfield.com/valencia or call (661) 254-0213.

Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Discover if you have the willingness, ability and resources to take on the challenge at the Children’s Bureau’s Monthly Informational Meeting on Fostering/Adopting a child. Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 foster children waiting to be connected to a family who will adopt.Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting and the Children’s Bureau offers a comprehensive foster care and adoption program that brings families together for a lifetime. Children’s Bureau, 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 175, Valencia, CA 91355 Info: 661-208-4212, email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org, or visit all4kids.org.

Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to promote community safety Tae Ryong Taekwondo Studio will offer Free fingerprinting and DNA/ID kits for kids, free safety talks and defense demonstrations. Tae Ryong Taekwondo Studio 26841 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita Info: trtkd.com/saugus.

Thursday, December 20, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Every day, thousands of people rely on blood donors to help them maintain optimum health. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital partners with the American Red Cross to host six blood drives each year on the hospital campus. Blood collected at Henry Mayo is processed by the American Red Cross and a portion of the supplies are dedicated back to the hospital. To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Henry Mayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross. Refreshments and Snacks will be provided. Photo I.D. required. Henry Mayo Education Center 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia Info: Emily Kim, (661) 200-1306 or visit henrymayo.com.