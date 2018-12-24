Empowering Vibes turn setbacks into setups

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A love for the arts started at a young age for Santa Clarita resident and single mother Andrea Vibe, and she hopes to empower hearts of others, as one of six honorees for the 2019 Single Mothers Outreach Empowering HeArts Gala.

“Being an honoree inspires me to continue to be a positive role model and help others work through their challenges gracefully,” Vibe said. “Integrity is honesty. Doing the right thing, especially when I encounter challenges.”

Vibe grew up in Southern California watching her father do what he loved as a professional musician. Following in her father’s footsteps, she became a professional singer at 12 years old.

“I toured nearly 40 countries and have been to all 50 United States,” she said.

She now shares her love for music with others for almost 25 years through her business, Vibe Performing Arts.

“I love sharing it with others,” she said. “I believe in my purpose to help others build confidence and shine.”

Confidence she continues to build in her students and in others. Vibe is an author of two books “Sing with Confidence” and “Sing with Confidence for Kids.”

Her love for arts and love to help others build confidence inspired her to write the books, she said.

Vibe also has been a professor at College of the Canyons for 20 years, continuing to share her love of the arts with students.

Being community minded, she and her son Scotty, 14, were introduced Single Mothers Outreach two years ago.

In 2016, Vibe and her son Scotty danced in Dancing With Our Stars for the organization to a remix “I Hope You Dance” and “UpTown Funk.”

“My son and I danced for dancing with our stars for single mothers outreach to raise money for them. It was glorious,” she said. “I am a single mother, and I want to help other single mothers go through the setbacks I went through.”

Vibe looks at setbacks as a set up, she said. “It’s not a setback, it’s a setup for a comeback.”

Today her son plays as a freshman on the Valencia Baseball Team, Vibe said. “Many moms relate to having a boy and wanting to be the main woman in his life.”

Artist Chloe DeJong, will be presenting an art piece to share Andrea’s story at the 2019 Single Mothers Outreach Empowering HeArts Gala.

“I’ve seen some of her work, and I am absolutely honored,” Vibe said. “She wants to incorporate my son in the artwork. Her work looks fantastic.”

Watching others flourish in the arts is something Vibe loves, she said. And seeing DeJong’s work is no different.

Vibe also has a love for raising her son and a love for God, she said. “I live my life for Him. I live each day enjoying every second. I think that we’re all crazy busy, but it’s important to enjoy and focus on the good things.”

“Everyday there are at least 10 thinks that don’t go the way you expect them to go, and it’s how we react to these 10 things,” Vibe said. “I wish and hope to role model that to my son.”