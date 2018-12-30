Jim Horton | Does Letter Writer’s Hatred of Trump Bring Joy?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lois Eisenberg (letters, Dec. 22) spews venom to no good purpose. We could ask, does she accomplish anything? Has she changed one person’s mind? I would think not. She sees anti-Semitism around every corner. For Lois, Donald Trump is the culmination of all that is evil in the world. Despite his record of unprecedented achievement, fully half of our population says they dislike him and don’t trust him. Hate is simple. It is the manifestation of emotion let loose. It takes work and energy to hate on the level Lois does. It gives some people an upset stomach or worse. I can’t believe it truly gives Lois any joy.

Jim Horton, Valencia