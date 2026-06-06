Brian Richards | California Dreaming!

Today, June 4, I heard that the primary vote for governor of California is only 58% completed. For comparison, Florida has all their votes counted two hours after the polls close. India, with its several hundred million voters, takes 12 hours to count all their votes. But in California it takes weeks.

Beyond the question of why people keep voting for this degree of incompetency, one must ask why this has been allowed to happen? The answer is because the people in charge of this state are cheaters. As vote totals are updated you will see Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt fall behind perhaps even to the point of them being removed from the next round of voting. Probably not in Hilton’s case since his vote total is too big for cheaters to change, but don’t be surprised if the communist L.A. City Council member edges No. 2 Pratt. You see, the after-vote never goes to the right, always left. Just like in 2020.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch