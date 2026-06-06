Suzette Martinez Valladares | California and Local Voters Spoke Clearly

With another California primary election behind us, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Voters are looking for common-sense leadership and practical solutions to the challenges they face every day.

Across the state, there were few major surprises on election night. The recent passage of Proposition 50 and California’s new redistricting lines have set the stage for several highly competitive races this November.

But beyond the political mechanics, the results tell a larger story about where Californians are today and what they expect from their leaders.

For years, Californians have been told they must choose between affordability, reliability, economic growth, and environmental progress. Voters are increasingly rejecting that false choice.

Families want safe communities. They want affordable homes. They want good schools. They want reliable energy and utility bills they can actually afford to pay. They want the opportunity to build a better life for their children.

In race after race, those concerns showed up at the ballot box.

The governor’s race will undoubtedly dominate much of the conversation over the next several months. Republican Steve Hilton successfully consolidated support and will advance to face Democrat Xavier Becerra in November.

While the candidates come from very different political perspectives, one issue stands above almost all others: affordability.

After years of rising costs, Californians are demanding a serious conversation about energy policy, housing costs, taxes and the overall cost of living. They are tired of paying some of the highest gas prices and electricity rates in the nation while being told everything is working as intended.

Because the truth is simple: Affordability starts with energy.

When energy costs rise, everything else becomes more expensive.

Families pay more at the pump. Utility bills increase. Businesses face higher operating costs. Groceries cost more to transport.

Housing becomes more expensive to build. Energy touches every part of our economy and every household budget.

That conversation is long overdue.

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, voters will also have important choices to make.

Santa Clarita City Council member Jason Gibbs will challenge Rep. George Whitesides in a race that offers two distinct visions for the future of our region and our country.

Likewise, Marine Corps veteran, electrical lineman, and energy expert Rickey T. Hayes ran an impressive campaign and appears poised to advance to the general election against incumbent Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

Despite being heavily outspent, Rickey connected with voters by focusing on issues that matter to working families: public safety, energy affordability and economic opportunity.

Those local races reflect something we are seeing throughout California. Voters are increasingly rewarding candidates who focus on results rather than rhetoric and who understand the financial pressures facing everyday families.

Looking statewide, another contest will undoubtedly attract national attention.

Spencer Pratt appears headed toward a showdown with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in what will likely become one of the most closely watched races in California politics.

But regardless of the personalities involved, the underlying issues remain the same.

California voters are frustrated by rising costs. They are concerned about public safety. They are questioning whether state government is delivering results. And they are looking for leaders who are willing to challenge the status quo.

As we move toward November, Republicans have an opportunity to lead that conversation.

Not by simply opposing the other side, but by offering practical solutions that make California more affordable, safer, and more attainable for the next generation.

The voters have spoken. They want common sense. They want accountability.

And they want leaders focused on the issues that impact their daily lives.

The campaign season ahead will be spirited and competitive. But if this primary taught us anything, it is that Californians are ready for a serious discussion about the future of our state.

For me, that conversation begins with affordability. And affordability starts with energy.

Until California can provide reliable, affordable energy, every other challenge — from housing costs to economic opportunity — becomes harder to solve.

That’s a conversation worth having, and one I intend to continue leading in the months ahead.

Suzette Martinez Valladares represents the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate.“Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.