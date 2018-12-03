Local roundup: Saugus and SCCS girls basketball win, Hart boys soccer looking to build winning streak

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

In a home matchup on Monday night, the SCCS girls soccer team tied with Buckley 3-3 behind two goals and one assist from Sydney Boswell.

Siloam Brenner scored the other Cardinals goal and Ashley Rens had two assists. Goalkeeper Catalina Sonnenberg logged four saves.

Girls basketball

SCCS 44, AGBU 35

Aaronya Crosswhite and Kelly Lotz led the way with 15 points apiece in the Cardinals’ second win in a row. Cassie Fawsi added eight points.

Saugus 55, Westlake 37

Currently ranked as the No. 7 team in Division 2A in the latest CIF-SS polls, the Centurions are riding a four-game winning streak and will look to extend it on Wednesday, when they take on Chatsworth at 4:30 p.m. in the second game of the tournament.

Boys soccer

Hart 4, Notre Dame 2

The Hart boys soccer team improved to 3-1-1 after defeating Notre Dame on Monday at Hart High School.

The Indians will look to build a three-game winning streak when they face Ventura on Thursday in a road tilt.

Milken 2, SCCS 0

The SCCS boys soccer team is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to Milken on Monday at Santa Clarita Christian School.

The Cardinals will have another chance to notch a win on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Palmdale Aerospace Academy.