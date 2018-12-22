Lois Eisenberg | Hate for a Devil Is Justified

Re: Phyllis Grekin letter to the editor, Dec. 12.

I’m sorry that you don’t understand the dislike or hate I have in my heart for people who don’t have tolerance for another’s religion, or their skin color!

Anti-Semitism is what I have lived with all my life, and the hate that I have in my heart when the president of the United States spews his deplorable hateful rhetoric, and when he is damaging our democracy, the most beautiful country in the world!

The hate in my heart is well-founded when I see a devil of a man trying to curtail the social issues that are for our well being!

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia