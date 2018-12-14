Max Morgan | A Case for Term Limits
To those of you who missed Tuesday night’s (Dec. 11) circus of a City Council meeting, it was amateur comedy hour. The only two council members who spoke clearly and unequivocally, rightly or wrongly, on their voting positions for next year’s mayor, were Cameron Smyth and Bob Kellar. I was particularly disappointed with Bill Miranda, who seemed to be afraid to break with tradition and would have been the swing vote to get a fresh face as our next mayor.

If there were ever a case for term limits on the Santa Clarita City Council, Tuesday night was it. 

Max Morgan

Valencia

