Molly Zorba | A Case Study in Favor of School Choice

We enrolled (our daughter) Leia in California Virtual Academy – Los Angeles two years ago to pursue a quality education with rigorous curriculum while enabling Leia to focus on her passion for dance (CAVA-LA). She’s interested in college and studying both dance and possibly law. CAVA-LA is preparing her for academics at the next level.

Leia’s earned a spot at The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in the Byham Center for Dance. She trains and performs with their company more than half the school year and CAVA-LA provides her the flexibility to train alongside professionals without sacrificing her education. Leia’s top college choice is UC at Santa Barbara and she thanks CAVA-LA for preparing her for academic independence.

The state of California needs to protect our school choice options — for children like Leia and for the countless other families needing something beyond the four-walled classroom.

Molly Zorba, Agua Dulce