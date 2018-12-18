Trinity girls basketball beats Palmdale Aerospace Academy to keep league win streak alive

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball hosted Palmdale Aerospace Academy in a Heritage League game at The Master’s University on Tuesday.

Starting out in a zone defense, the Knights stifled the Griffins from the opening tip. Continuing the trend through four quarters Trinity won the game 44-6.

The Knights (4-6 overall, 3-0 in Heritage League) were able to set the tone in the opening quarter by forcing turnovers on the first four possessions for the Griffins by making them pick up their dribble and trapping them into forcing a bad pass.

“They have been really learning all year and the last three league games we have been able to put all those preseason tough games into fruition and it’s really nice to see their hard work pay off,” said Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert.

Hannah Caddow led the charge on both ends of the court finishing with a game-high in points (18) and in steals (six) to go along with three rebounds.

”Before the game, we got really excited and we talked about not just winning, but playing our best,” Caddow said. “I think that’s what got me really excited to play my best tonight.”

Holding Palmdale Aerospace to just four points in the first quarter, the Knights felt confident holding a 7-4 lead.

Senior Ellie Howell had the daunting task of guarding the Griffins’ physically imposing center. Doing an effective job of face-guarding her and denying her the ball, Howell negated their go-to scorer.

“Coming into the game we knew that she was going to be a strong player down the middle so we prepared for it in practice leading up to it,” Howell said. “Coach just told me to front the girl so she wouldn’t get the pass and it worked.”

Final: Trinity Classical Academy 44, Palmdale Aerospace 6

Hannah Caddow: 18 pts, 6 stls, 3 rebs

Ellie Howell: 13 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stls

Trinity Towns: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls

With the win, the Knights win their third-straight game heading into the Christmas break. — Diego Marquez (@goDiegoMaDiego7) December 19, 2018

Taking advantage of open shots, Caddow sparked the Knights to an 8-0 run after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, capping it with a steal that led to a breakaway layup.

Causing headaches for Palmdale Aerospace (1-8, 0-4), the Knights stayed true to their defense mindset and held the visitors scoreless in the second half of the game.

Exploding for a 21-point third quarter, Howell and junior guard Trinity Towns continued the scoring and defensive intensity scoring 15 of the 21 points to extend the lead.

With a running clock to begin the fourth, Trinity was able to subdue the visitors and secure their third Heritage League win in as many tries.

“We talk about ourselves as a moving train and every team we play is just getting in our way,” Hebert said. “Nothing against them, but we are on a mission this year and we want to take home the big championship.”

The Knights play Milken at Milken Community High School at 5 p.m. tomorrow.