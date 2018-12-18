West Ranch track and field stars announce commitments

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While West Ranch track and field’s Natalie Ramirez and Shelbi Schauble may compete in very different events, they both had a similar experience when it came to committing to a college.

“It was a feeling of ‘this is where I want to be,’” said Ramirez, who chose UCLA.

“It was a school that felt right in my gut,” said Schauble, who went with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

After an unofficial and official visits in October and November, respectively, Ramirez officially committed on Sunday. Just like in high school, she’ll be focusing on discus and shot put, but might add hammer throw into the mix as well.

A congrats is in order to our amazing CIF Champion Nataile Ramirez who will continue her throws and academic career at UCLA 💛💙we are beyond proud of you !!! #wrtf @PrepCalTrack @SignalSports @WestRanchASB pic.twitter.com/koc2GiArcs — West Ranch XC / T&F (@WestRanchXC) December 15, 2018

Last season, Ramirez excelled in both shot and discus, taking the CIF-Southern Section title in both events. At the state level, she placed third in discus and seventh in shot. At the Masters Meet, she set a new Foothill League discus record with a throw of 155 feet, 10 inches.

“I’m really excited for this season and so grateful and thankful to have had West Ranch the last three years,” Ramirez said. “I’m so excited to continue this last year out with my team and unbelievably excited to go to UCLA.”

Schauble saw success, too, in her junior year with the Wildcats, particularly in the triple jump. She jumped 38-8.25 to qualify for the CIF state meet and also was a part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams throughout the season. Schauble is also learning how to hurdle for the upcoming track and field season.

She verbally committed to Cal Poly two weeks ago and signed the papers on Sunday. Chris Baptista, a coach who specializes in sprints, the long and triple jump, and hurdles, did a home visit with Schauble, which helped win her over.

“He was very determined to recruit me and I respected that because I wanted to go somewhere that I didn’t feel like another number,” she said.

Congrats is in order for Shelbi Schauble who has committed to Cal Poly SLO to continue her track & field and academic career . From distance runner , to sprinter , to jumper , and just wait for her new event this season !!! We are so proud of you 💙💛 @PrepCalTrack @MilesplitCA pic.twitter.com/ai0mlfbZxC — West Ranch XC / T&F (@WestRanchXC) December 8, 2018

Schauble, who plans to major in business and take advantage of Cal Poly’s entrepreneurship program, said her commitment is providing extra motivation for her senior year with West Ranch.

“Committing takes a lot of stress off of me, so I can really focus on enjoying my season and my personal goals instead of putting pressure on myself to please certain schools,” she said.

“I’m really excited for this season. I think it’s going to be a big one and I’m motivated to get to a level I’ve never really been at before.”

Ramirez is also primed for a stellar senior year after finishing the recruiting process and has plenty of advice for those about to begin it.

“Take one visit at a time and focus throughout this process,” she said. “Just focus on what the best fit is for you and don’t worry about what other people want you to do, just worry about what you want to pursue.”