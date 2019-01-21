Art: ‘Embracing Growth’ exhibit opens at Old Town Newhall Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Explore the organic and soulful paintings created by Skye Amber Sweet at her new exhibit, “Embracing Growth,” showcasing works that highlight the wonder of life.



The free exhibit is on display starting Tuesday in the Community Room at the Old Town Newhall Library.



On Wednesday, Feb. 6, art enthusiasts of all levels are invited to participate in an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m.



There will light appetizers, live music and a chance for the public to meet the talented artist behind the pieces featured in the exhibit.



Sweet’s passion to make a difference in public spaces shows through in her commitment to fundraising for the projects she takes on, and through the emotional paintings she creates.



To her, the canvases on which she paints are the fertile ground from which her projects grow.



Her paintings embrace natural imagery, including trees with detailed leaves, bark, branches and roots. Her artistic efforts culminate in works of art and beauty for viewers to enjoy.



The exhibit will be on display until June 4.



For more information regarding the art exhibit, contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. For information regarding all city art happenings, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.



The Old Town Newhall Library is at 24500 Main St. in Newhall.