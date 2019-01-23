‘Delta Lady’ Rita Coolidge coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Stephen K. Peeples

Signal Staff Writer



Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, artist and author Rita Coolidge, the Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour backup singer nicknamed “Delta Lady” by bandleader and muse Leon Russell almost 50 years ago, will showcase a lifetime of classic songs plus tunes from her latest album in concert at the Canyon Santa Clarita on Sunday, Jan. 27.



As a solo artist, Coolidge scored Top 20 singles and a platinum album, and, dueting with then-husband Kris Kristofferson, more major hits including the No. 1 album “Full Moon” plus two Grammys.



Coolidge’s distinctive voice can be heard on literally hundreds of well-known recordings, by artists including Joe Cocker, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Ray Charles, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and many more.



Now, with “Safe in the Arms of Time,” her 16th solo album of new material, Coolidge both reflects her past and looks ahead.



“The idea was (to make) an album that had the same appeal of my early records – to make a roots record about my own roots,” she said. Coolidge has backing from her longtime road band – John Thomas (keyboard), Randy Landa (bass), Lynn Coulter (drums). And on guitar, John McDuffie.



“We’ll be doing ‘Higher and Higher,’ ‘We’re All Alone,’ ‘The Way You Do the Things You Do’ – all the hits people like,” she said. “And from the new album, we do probably five songs, including ‘Walking on Water,’ one of two songs I wrote with Keb’ Mo’.”



Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.


