Find foodie heaven during Restaurant Month

California starts 2019 with the ninth annual California Restaurant Month for January, celebrating the restaurants, chefs and culinary creations that have given the state a reputation as a world-class “foodie” destination.

Restaurants across the state will offer special menus with exclusive promotional pricing.

It is a great opportunity to explore the California restaurant scene and discover new California travel destinations at the same time.

California has a record number of 40 destinations in 2019, each with distinct programming, festivals and experiences.

“California’s ever-evolving food culture and innovative culinary offerings makes it the perfect destination during our ninth annual California Restaurant Month,” said Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta. “Communities across the state will showcase their dining highlights, serving up the best dishes and celebrations from Mendocino to San Diego.”

There are many destinations, near and far, that might encourage Santa Clarita Valley residents to indulge in a little “foodie travel.”

Below is a sampling of the culinary experiences foodies can enjoy during California Restaurant Month.

Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week

Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Downtown Alhambra, located in the San Gabriel Valley, is holding its second Taste Alhambra Restaurant Week. Restaurants will present two- and three-course menus priced from $15-$30 for lunch and $20-$50 for dinner. Diners can enjoy Italian, American continental, Asian Fusion, Japanese, Thai, Hawaiian, Korean, Irish, Peruvian, Indian, Mexican and more. Info: Tasteofalhambrarw.com.

Berkeley Restaurant Week

Jan. 17-27

The seventh annual Berkeley Restaurant Week is offering special value lunch and dinner menus at more than 30 restaurants citywide to celebrate the fresh, seasonal fair of Berkeley’s Cali cuisine. Berkeley Restaurant Week participating kitchens offer a world of flavors from Asia, Italy, Mexico, France and Germany to Yemen, Africa and the Mediterranean using locally sourced, seasonal produce. Creative hors d’oeuvres and local libation pairings will sweeten the deal at many restaurants. Info: Visitberkeley.com/dine/berkeley-restaurant-week-info.

Calistoga Restaurant Week

Jan. 20-27

Calistoga Restaurant Week is an opportunity to experience tastes and culinary experiences from the northernmost part of the Napa Valley, some of which aren’t available any other time of the year. Info: Visitcalistoga.com/calistoga-restaurant-week

Concord Comfort Food Restaurant Week

Jan. 18-27

Concord is celebrating the second annual Comfort Food Week, where more than 30 restaurants will feature a unique dish or beverage that represents their idea of comfort. A few of the menu items listed: Uni pasta, Poutine, Bone Marrow Burger, Braised Pork Adobo, Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Balls and many more. Info: visitconcordca.com/eat-drink/concord-restaurant-week.

Dana Point Restaurant Week

Jan. 20-26

Dana Point restaurants are celebrating the unique cuisine, artisan cocktails and decadent desserts offered in the region by providing special menu options and promotions. Info: http://aboutdanapoint.com.

El Dorado County Fork in the Road

Jan. 1-31

Do you have a sense of adventure? “Fork in the Road” is a collection of culinary gems along the highways of California’s Gold Country. This is a perfect opportunity to discover amazing cuisine, seasonal specialties, innovative chefs and unique experiences in this historic Gold Country region of California. With a growing culinary scene and a relatively unknown wine region, El Dorado County may surprise even the most jaded foodie. Info: visit-eldorado.com/fork-in-the-road.

Escondido Dine Out Escondido!

Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Dine Out Escondido! has something for everyone, whether it be a craft beer and burger pairing, local farm-to-fork delights, chef-owned culinary experiences, high tea or home cooking. More than 30 restaurants are participating. Info: https://visitescondido.com/dine-out-escondido-restaurant-week.

Greater Palm Springs, DineGPS

Jan. 1-31

DineGPS is taking over the Greater Palm Springs area with special events and culinary offerings to showcase the amazing food of the desert. Some of the unique culinary experiences include winemaker dinners, culinary tours, beer tastings and more. Info: visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/eat-and-drink/california-restaurant-month.

Los Angeles dineL.A.

Jan. 11-25

Los Angeles’s premier culinary event, dineL.A., takes place twice a year and showcases the city as a premier dining destination. dineL.A’s programs are designed to introduce new customers to a variety of restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout L.A. County. Info: www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week.

Napa Valley Restaurant Week

Jan. 20-27

Napa Valley Restaurant Week showcases the region’s legendary food and wine culture through multi-course menus for lunch ($20) and dinner ($36 or $46). Napa’s farm-to-table practices and Michelin Star-rated restaurants make the region an epicurean’s destination. Info: visitnapavalley.com/napa-valley-restaurant-week.

Newport Beach Restaurant Week

Jan. 14-27

Newport Beach Restaurant Week serves to showcase Newport Beach as Orange County’s premier dining destination, offering guests a wide variety of culinary experiences. Participating restaurants are offering special prix-fixe menus with lunches available for just $10, $15, $20 or $25, and dinners for $20, $30, $40 or $50. Info: Visitnewportbeach.com/restaurant-week.

Oakland Restaurant Week

Jan. 11-21

Participating Oakland restaurants are celebrating the most diverse restaurant week in the region by offering foodies pre-set lunch and/or dinner menus at $10, $20, $30, $40 and $50 price points. Info: Visitoakland.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week.

Ojai Restaurant Week

Jan. 17-27

Ojai Valley is showcasing its incredible food and tasty wines during Ojai Restaurant Week, where participating eateries are offering select sample menus at discounted prices. Info: edibleventuracounty.ediblecommunities.com/event/ojai-restaurant-week.

Oxnard Tacos, Treats and Tastings

Jan. 18-27

Restaurants of Oxnard are joining together for a week-long fiesta highlighting the city’s culinary culture with signature taco menus, special treats and featured beverage tastings at special price points. Info: visitoxnard.com/restaurantweek.

Sacramento Dine Downtown

Jan. 11-21

Named the “Next Great American Food City” by Southwest Magazine, Sacramento is quickly becoming an industry leader in the fine dining scene. In its thirteenth year, Dine Downtown allows foodies to experience the Farm-to-Fork Capital’s best cuisine where local chefs create special 3-course dinner menus priced at $35. Info: Godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown.

San Diego Restaurant Week

Jan. 20-27

During San Diego Restaurant Week more than 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person. Info: sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

San Francisco SF Restaurant Week

Jan. 23-31

This year during SF Restaurant Week, more than 130 restaurants are featuring two-course lunches and three or more course dinner menus at varying prices ($15 and $25 lunch menus, and $40 and $65 dinner menus). Info: www.sfrestaurantweek.com.

San Luis Obispo SLO CAL Restaurant Month

Jan. 1-30

Restaurants throughout San Luis Obispo are offering special pre-set menus of three- and four-course meals for the price of $30-$40 per person. As a hotspot for craft beer production and a hub of area wineries, guests can pair their dining experience with local wine or craft beverage flights. SLO CAL is showcasing the finest and most unique cuisine, ranging from Moroccan food to clam chowder. Info: slocal.com/events-and-festivals/signature-events/restaurant-month

Sonoma Valley Delicious!

Jan. 1-31

Sonoma Valley Delicious! is presenting unique culinary events throughout wine country as restaurants, wineries, farmers, cheese-makers, brewers, distillers and food artisans create delicious experiences for diners. Info: http://www.sonomavalley.com/delicious.

Temecula Best of the Best Menu Items

Jan. 1-31

Temecula Valley chefs are presenting the “Best of the Best” on their menus. Catering to virtually every personal palate preference, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country offers a multitude of cuisines to experience. Info: visittemeculavalley.com

For more locations, expanded culinary content, chef interviews, culinary guides and an interactive map, visit DineInCA.com.