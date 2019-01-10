Former Hart and Canyons football player Tim White signs reserve/future contract with New York Jets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Hart and College of the Canyons football player Tim White signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday.

White, who went undrafted in 2017 after coming out of Arizona State University after his redshirt junior year, spent the 2018-19 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Appearing in seven total games in 2018 (four preseason and three regular season games) White finished his second year with six catches for 104 yards and two fumbles.

Signing a future contact is a way for NFL teams to claim the rights to players that they think will be able to produce for them the following season.

The contract has the same stipulations and rules as a regular contract with the only exception being that the contract does not begin until the following year’s official start date.

Since any practice squad player can be signed by any NFL team at any given point during the year, this is a way for NFL teams to lock up young talent on the verge of breaking out and making sure that they will be available for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and will be given a chance to show what they have.

The 2019 league year begins on March 13.