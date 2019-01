0 SHARES Share Tweet

Re: History of The Signal: I read article No. 1 of 52 in the Saturday Signal, but cannot find the story on The Signal website.

Will it be published online?

I found it interesting and educational.

Greg Quandt

Valencia

Editor’s note: Thanks! We are posting the weekly “history of The Signal” series on our website under the “Community” tab, and the category, “History.” Enjoy!