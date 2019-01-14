Ice and snow in the Grapevine prompt shutdown of I-5

233 SHARES Share Tweet

Treacherous driving through the Grapevine due to rain and snow have prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down Interstate 5 at Parker Road.

Operation Snowflake — the formal name given the standing order to shut down the I-5 under certain weather conditions — went into effect Monday morning after the CHP continued to receive reports of crashes in the Grapevine.

“Operation Snowflake has been implemented for the duration of the storm,” CHP officer Josh Greengard said.

“The Newhall CHP will be closing the I-5 northbound at Parker Road, all traffic will be directed to turn around at Parker Road and all motorists will be advised to take alternate routes to their destinations.

“At 1150 hours we received a call from the Bakersfield communication center that snow was sticking on the Grapevine,” he said.

“The CHP Newhall Area is in the process of shutting down the I-5 freeway on our side of the hill. The I-5 at the Tejon Pass is impassable, due to snow and/or ice, for an unknown duration,” he said.

Flooding was reported on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Vasquez Canyon Road and at Placerita Canyon.

According to Greengard, the primary alternate route in this situation is SR-126 to US-101 to SR-166 to I-5, or SR-14 to SR-58 to SR-99. Please bear in mind alternate routes are subject to closures with short or zero notice.

“It is imperative motorists verify, for themselves, the status of alternate route(s), prior to travel,” he said.

The ice and snow in the Grapevine is expected to continue.

On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a news release announcing he would be extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:

Antelope Valley – Tuesday, Jan. 15

Los Angeles County Mountain areas – Tuesday, Jan. 15, through Friday, Jan. 18

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

County health officials had some advice for people venturing into the cold:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.

Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

