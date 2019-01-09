Parents needed to foster, foster-adopt a child

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Discover if you have the willingness, ability and resources to take on the challenge of helping a child in need at an information meeting Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Children’s Bureau, 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 175, Valencia.

There are some 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los Angeles County’s foster care population alone exceeds 21,000 children, with 200 foster children waiting to be connected to a family who will adopt.

Children’s Bureau offers a comprehensive foster care and adoption program that brings families together for a lifetime. The agency is in need of resource families for children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every resource parent, regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Qualifying families receive training, family assessment, approval and support.

Through a support group, a current bureau family will advise potential resource parents “to come into it with an open mind and an open heart. Be prepared to care beyond anything you could have ever imagined.” Watch Children’s Bureau resource families share their experiences at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfGZvaVDihE

For more information, call 661-208-4212 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. An information packet or application also may be obtained by filling out a request form on the website at www.all4kids.org/program/foster-care/.