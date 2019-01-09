SCV resident among newest Las Madrinas debutants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

During the holiday season, Las Madrinas honored 27 families and their daughters for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Las Madrinas ball on Dec. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

More than 800 guests from the greater Los Angeles area, including the 28 debutantes and their families and friends, gathered to celebrate with the members of Las Madrinas. Among the debutantes was Sarah Stokes, who attended Valencia High School and attends College of the Canyons.

Las Madrinas was established in 1933 as the first affiliate group of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and has been supporting pediatric medicine for 85 years. Since 1939, Las Madrinas has honored families — that have demonstrated a commitment to the civic, cultural and philanthropic life of Southern California — by presenting their daughters at the Las Madrinas Ball.

Donations made in honor of the young women, together with the annual support of Las Madrinas members and friends, have enabled Las Madrinas to complete nine major projects at the hospital since 1988, including eight research endowments totaling almost $25 million and a capital project on the cardiovascular floor.

This year, Las Madrinas is continuing its commitment to a $5 million pledge for The Las Madrinas Endowment for the chief of neurology chair and the neurological institute epilepsy program.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s hospital in California and among the best in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll.

Children’s Hospital is home to the Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. The hospital is also one of America’s premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation since 1932 with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.