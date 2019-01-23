See ‘Nature Up Close’ at watercolor exhibit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Release

Local artist Charlotte Mullich will present her “Nature Up Close” watercolor exhibit starting Friday at Canyon Theatre Guild. An artist reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, when the public is invited to meet the award-winning artist.



Her one-woman show includes a series of nature-inspired watercolor paintings. In her paintings, Mullich searches for the grace, strength and hope of the Earth found in simple natural objects. Her paintings are layered in rich colors, organic shapes and textures that highlight the elegance and beauty of nature.



Much of Mullich’s subject matter focuses on close-up views of nature, the changes of the seasons, the change of colors, and fleeting moments of time.



“In a world of technology, my hope is that my paintings create for the viewer a moment to pause and reflect on the beauty of nature,” Mullich said. “In my work, leaves, twigs, flowers and animals symbolized beauty, surprise, wonder, the fragility of nature and ultimately optimism and hope in the renewal of the Earth.”



Mullich is president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. She is a member of the Los Angles Art Association, the Valley Watercolor Society and the California Art Club. She has exhibited in many art shows and festivals throughout California, including the Beverly Hills Art Show, Calabasas Art Festival, the Sierra Madre Art Show, the Pasadena ArtWalk, San Diego Little Italy Mission Artwalk and Los Altos Art Festival.



Canyon Theatre Guild is at 24242 Main St., in Newhall. For more information, contact Olga Kaczmar at 661-254-5267.