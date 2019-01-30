Valencia Jazz choirs take trifecta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Corey Fredrickson

Two Valencia High School jazz choirs, “Soundwaves” and “Two N’Four,” directed by Christine Tavares Mocha, brought home a trifecta of awards after competing in the 30th Annual Folsom Jazz Festival Saturday in El Dorado Hills.

Teams from 11 high schools, including Valencia High School, participated in two separate divisions totaling 18 groups.

Soundwaves won in the “A” Division and Two N’ Four participated in the “AA” Division. After the day’s performances were finished, each group was evaluated, points tallied and scored. At the evening’s end, both Valencia jazz choirs were awarded first-place trophies.

Another surprise awaited one of choirs as the Two N’ Four Jazz ensemble was selected out of the top four point scorers to perform in the Folsom Jazz Festival Final Sweepstakes.

More surprises awaited the group. Two N’ Four was the final group to perform. However, a band glitch happened and the song that was practiced had to be scrubbed. Quickly an a capella song arrangement was substituted, and no one flinched of this change.

After the final tabulations were delivered, Two N’Four was crowned the 2019 Folsom Jazz Festival Sweepstakes Champions. Congratulations to all the students who performed and to Choir Director Christine Tavares Mocha.