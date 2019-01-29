Westfield Valencia Town Center renovation kicks off February; officials release new renderings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shoppers of Westfield Valencia Town Center have probably heard about its plan to invest millions in renovations, but come February, improvements will be visible to all, mall officials said Tuesday.



A series of construction projects to renovate the mall commence the week of Feb. 10, starting with the food court area, said Corrine Barchanowicz, senior general manager for the Valencia Town Center. Shortly after, work on the second floor will take place, she said.









New renderings recently released by shopping center officials depict a detailed look of what is underway with planned interior improvements. For example, a graphic of the dining terrace shows the addition of modern, contemporary furniture with benches and larger tables to accommodate more family-style seating or anyone looking for workspace.



A separate rendering shows lighting upgrades and the adoption of an open space concept to create areas that feel “like you’re visiting your best friend’s living room,” said Barchanowicz.



New flooring, paint, landscape and upgraded restrooms, infrastructure and technology are also part of the renovations. Barchanowicz said these improvements are all inspired by the elevated ambiance invested at The Patios, which was completed in 2010.



“This design is more of a modern aesthetic, something more sophisticated and comfortable,” she said. “We want to accommodate for all of our customers that want to gather, socialize or do work. This is a place that people really want to come to spend together.”



During construction, Barchanowicz said all stores will remain open during regular hours. “We want the public to be a part of this process,” she said. “We will ‘take the covers out’ of the renovation to be much more inclusive so you’ll see the upgrades and be a part of our history.”



John Musella, president and chief strategist of The Musella Group, which represents the mall, said Tuesday, “As one of Santa Clarita’s biggest economic generators, it’s important to keep its 180 stores and thousands of jobs open (during renovations). Please continue to shop.”



All work is expected to be complete before the end of 2019, said Barchanowicz.



In November, Westfield announced its plan to invest $20 million in renovations at the Valencia mall, which will also include a new Town Center Drive entrance, additional children’s play area, store facades and family lounges. Since acquiring the Valencia Town Center, Westfield, now Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has expanded the mall by adding several retailers such as Apple and Lululemon and dining and entertainment venues including The Canyon-Santa Clarita and The Cheesecake Factory.

