Calendar of Events: February 17 – March 2, 2019

RECURRING EVENTS

Every Monday, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10 a.m. for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Every Wednesday, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, this free weekly event is designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Road No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita



Every Wednesday, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly night also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Every Thursday, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club every Thursday for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/#



Every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: http://oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market/



FF Every Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



FF Every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more. It’s free and all are welcome 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall.Info: (661) 254-4584, http://hartmuseum.org



Every Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Every Saturday night, we find a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables & Chairs are provided & it is handicap accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/



Every Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Every Sunday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, California. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



FF Every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/



FF First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flutterby is a no-charge open art studio held on the first Saturday of each month for kids and their parents to come in and make art! All art materials are provided, no prior registration necessary. 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: (661) 673-7500, http://theartree.org/events/



FF FIrst Saturday of the month, noon Tutu-Time is a special dancing story time for children who love to dance. Grab your tutu or borrow ours and come play with us! Your little ballerina can enjoy a free snack with new friends, ballerina arts and crafts and a brief ballet lesson in our beautiful ballet studio. Hear a fairytale or dance focused story, have your photo taken with a ballerina. Your child will fly with fireflies and dance with sugarplums while she whirls and twirls to strains of Tchaikovsky. It’s a truly magical experience for kids! Please call in advance to ensure the studio is not closed for the day. Tutu Ballet Academy, 18788 Flying Tiger Drive, Santa Clarita, CA. Info: (661) 299-5519, tutuballetacademy.com/programs/



Third Tuesday of the month, 6-8 p.m. Want to find out more about Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita? Come to our monthly meeting and learn about all of the wonderful things we do for our Active Duty and Veteran Military Service Members. American Legion Post 507 24527 Spruce St Newhall. Info: president.ca46@bluestarmothers.us or https://presidentca46.wixsite.com/bluestarmothersscv

EVENTS BY DATE

Monday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. An oil painting demo by Lynne Fearman will be held on at the meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).Using a palette of three colors and white, Fearman said, “This will be slightly different from most because my triad will be primarily in the cool tones. I will show how with this limited palette, one can create a dynamic and exciting painting.” Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritaartists.org



Tuesday, Feb. 19, 11:45 a.m. Join VIA on Feb. 19 for a Panel Discussion on The Signal’s first 100 years. Welcome Signal notables from the past as they join Signal Owner and Publisher Richard Budman on stage for a panel discussion of the Signal’s rich history. The program includes an exclusive video presentation produced by SCVTV. $50. Reserve Space by Feb. 14. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Dr, Valencia. Info: via.org



FF Tuesday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. Celebrate post-Valentine’s Day by joining our Teen Chocolate Olympics at the Library. Using different types of chocolate candy, you’ll participate in fun games that test your athletic skills in interesting ways. Compete for prizes! Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita. Info: http://santaclaritalibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar



Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m. Come to a business after hours mixer and check out the new interior renovations beginning at Westfield Valencia Town Center with the Center’s senior management team members as they host the SCV’s premiere monthly business networking event. The Canyon Club – Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd,, Santa Clarita. Info: chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SCVC&evid=45305329



Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. Connect the dots between your student’s education and career possibilities by exploring high school options early. Learn about Career Pathways and how they can save your student time, and your money. his event is fun for the family but tailored towards you, the parent. Come ready to play, explore, learn, and dream at Parent University, Snacks will be provided but space is limited. Rancho Pico Junior High School, 26250 Valencia Boulevard, Stevenson Ranch. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parent-university-tickets-55645160172?aff=ebdssbdestsearch



Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, March 2, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Come to The Open Book to learn one of the fundamental stitches in bookbinding: The Kettle Stitch! Learn how to stitch together paper and attach the cover with an exposed spine that will show off your handiwork! No sewing experience required. You will get to choose from an assortment of decorative papers for the cover as well as the end papers inside the book! Ages 12 and older, sign up in-store and pay in advance for your space. $20 materials fee. The Open Book Canyon Country, 19188 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/588385911615013/?event_time_id=604788119974792



FF Friday, Feb. 22, 6-8:3- p.m. Learn how to make Pâte à Choux pastries including eclairs and cream puffs as well as pastry cream filling and ganache for decorating. Take advantage of our iCUE chef’s knowledge and expertise and impress your friends and family. Age 13 and above. $65. ICUE Bakery, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita,. Info: http://www.canyons.communityext.net



Friday, Feb. 22, 6-11 p.m. The Canyon Theatre Guild will present its 20th annual “Night of a Thousands Stars” gala fundraiser which will feature dinner and entertainment, including live performances and dancing to the music of the Ann Louise Band. Admission starts $150 per individual ticket and proceeds will benefit the Canyon Theatre Guild’s productions and presentations. The Oaks Club at Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia. Info: (661) 799-2702



FF Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m. Daughters (suggested grades first to sixth grade) and their fathers (or male relative or family friend) are invited to a night of fun at Crossroads Community Church. Stonefire Grill will be catering our event, we will have an awesome DJ, and a dessert contest in which dads and daughters will be preparing a dessert together in advance at home. We look forward to seeing you there! Cost is $30 for each person for the first two people. For second, third, and fourth daughters, cost is $15 each (must be siblings, friends don’t count. 25300 Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. https://lifeatcrossroads.org

Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-10 p.m.; and Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m. Three kids — Kenny, his sister Edith, and their friend Benji — are all but abandoned on a farm in remotest Middle America. But when Kenny’s and Benji’s relationship becomes more than friendship, and Edith shoots something she really shouldn’t shoot, the formerly indifferent outside world comes barging in whether they want it to or not. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Seating is first come, first serve. $20 adults; $18 students and seniors. The Main, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: (661) 290-2255 , http://atthemain.org/tickets/



FF Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Light Force Academy will host its first competition featuring saberists from all over Southern California. This is an open tournament and a sanctioned Lightspeed Saber League Competition using Lightspeed blades and rules. There will also be a few local businesses setting up booths at our competition! There will be trophies for first through third place and various prizes from other businesses. We will also be having a youth division 24502 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/222361155368181



Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Feb. 24, noon to 2 p.m. Join artist Michael Del Real for a free workshop where Del Real will teach skateboard painting techniques. Supplies will be provided, but space is limited. Santa Clarita Skate Park, 20840 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita. Info: https://sites.google.com/view/publicartproject2019?fbclid=IwAR0lJFTRPUApcavCPMulvLDl0TEZ2olEYSlL7rUAcFbl4yWhtASXiWt6Cu8



Saturday, Feb. 23, noon to 2:30 p.m. Near the midnight hour of March 12, 1928, the newly constructed St. Francis Dam, designed by Los Angeles legend William Mulholland, suffered a catastrophic break in San Francisquito Canyon. Join Curbed and KCET’s Hadley Meares and archaeologist Ann Stansell as we tour ground zero of this infamous disaster. We will meet at Power Plant No. 2, where we will learn about the history of the 1st Los Angeles aqueduct and related power plants. $40. Power Plant No. 2, Forest Rte 5N27, Santa Clarita. Info: Hadley Meares hadley@atlasobscura.com



FF Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wildlife expert Peter Gros, as seen on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, shares his exciting animal world, travel experiences, timeless tales and adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers. He will introduce friendly exotic animals and share inspirational stories about conservation, travel and wildlife filming. $20-$35. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/



Saturday, Feb. 23, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Join the Canyon High School Football Booster Club for the annual Poker Tournament Santa Clarita. Experience a real Las Vegas style poker tournament! Payout to the last ten seated players with first place winning a Gold Krugerrand $75 for players, $55 for spectators. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Unit 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: President@CowboyFootball.org, cowboyfootball.org/poker.html



FF Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kimzar Kollectables is proud to host the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Expo. This is a one day family friendly event on February 24, 2019 held at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus. A variety of exhibitors will be on hand selling comics, toys, and everything else that a true or even budding comic and toy fan will ever need. Children 10 and under, free, presale $5 until Feb. 20, ages 11 and up $10 at the door. College of the Canyons (EPEK Building), 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.



Sunday, Feb. 24, 12 p.m. Come support Castaic Animal Care Center at Pocock Brewing Company at the Pours for Paws event! Meet dogs available for adoption, adopt your new best friend and mingle with fellow animal lovers. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/234393147440577/



Sunday, Feb. 24, 5-9 p.m. Dress up in your fanciest clothes and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for a live-stream of the Oscars. Come for food, drinks, and lots of fun! This is the final event in a series of Oscar-themed programs SCPL is offering, so be sure to check our calendar throughout the award season. Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita. Info; Morgan Lazo mlazo@santa-clarita.com



Sunday, Feb. 24, 5-11 p.m. 2019 marks the 36th year of existence of Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. This year’s Inaugural Ball theme is “Masquerade Ball — Unmask the Hero Within.” Join the Fil-Am Association for a fun night of dinner, live entertainment, silent auctions and dancing as we welcome the 2019 Board of Officers, directors, and trustees. $60. Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Info: Jocelyn Reyes (661) 305-6928



FF Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join Heroes of Color for a multicultural cartoon exhibition artist reception. “United By Art” is a celebration of the music, dance, and cultures from around the world. The art prints are pages from the upcoming book which will feature over 100 nations from around the globe. Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall. Info: http://santaclaritaarts.com/2019/02/06/united-by-art



Thursday, Feb. 28, 7-9 p.m. Note by Note is a music showcase presenting audiences with a variety of genres at this free evening of fun. Each month, bands, duos, and soloists will play their own blends of music for your listening pleasure. Come enjoy a wide range of music styles including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, Western and more. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: http://thursdaysatnewhall.com/notebynote/

Saturday, March 2, 8:30 to noon. Help Villa Vibes Yoga fill an entire football field with yoga, love, and giving back! Our vision is to fill a football field with as many participants as possible to share a yoga experience, enjoy a day of health and giving back, connect with community, and raise funds to help our neighbors move from homelessness to housing. All proceeds will benefit Bridge to Home Santa Clarita Valley and their efforts to provide life-changing services to homeless individuals and families. All experience levels are welcome for yoga on the field. $30. Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Amanda Kimble (661) 388-3500, villavibesyoga@gmail.com