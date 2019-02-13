Camp Clarita 2019 registration now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita’s youth can join in on multiple recreational activities this year as online registration for Camp Clarita 2019 is now open, the city recently announced.



This year, Camp Clarita is set to take place from June 17 through Aug. 19.



Registration opened Tuesday, and walk-ins will commence Feb. 19 at The Centre at Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy. The application deadline is at noon April 17.



For both online and in-person signups, required forms to submit are found online at campclarita.com. Other information, including dates and fees, registration guidelines and planned activities, is found on the website. Those interested in applying for a camp position can also find information online.



Every year, campers ages 3 to 15 participate in a day camp experience filled with several trips and activities that “foster creativity, growth and development, such as games, crafts, music, drama, swimming, field trips and more,” according to the camp website.



The camp is divided into five age-appropriate programs: Wee Folks, ages 3-4; Little Folks, ages 4-5; Ranger Camp, ages 5-8; Explorer Camp, ages 8-12; and Voyager Camp, ages 11-15.



For additional questions, email Camp Clarita administration at

campclarita@santa-clarita.com or call the Camp Clarita office at 661-284-1465.

