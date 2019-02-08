City to host free Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night event on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

You can salsa dance the night away at the city of Santa Clarita’s Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night to be held at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This is an adults-only event (18 years of age and older) and is free to attend. No RSVP is required. The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18792 Flying Tiger Drive in Canyon Country.



Salsa originated in the 1900s in Cuba, and since then has become a worldwide dance phenomenon. The movements of salsa are a combination of Afro-Cuban dance, Son, cha-cha-cha, Mambo and other dance forms.



This unique three-hour event requires no Valentine or dance experience – just bring yourself and comfortable shoes! Trained professionals will be providing free salsa dance lessons from 6 to 7 p.m. After you’ve learned some salsa basics, partner up with another participant to practice your salsa steps when the floor transitions to social dancing from 7 to 9 p.m.



For more information about the Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night visit santa-clarita.com/CCCC, call 661-290-2266, or email cccc@santa-clarita.com.