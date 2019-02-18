Dishwalla lead singer JR Richards comes to The Canyon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If you’ve heard “Counting Blue Cars,” you’ll recognize singer J.R. Richards crooning on the track.

The song, which came out when Richards was 21, became the breakout hit for his former band Dishwalla. And now his smooth vocals are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley next month.

Richards will be playing March 1 at The Canyon Santa Clarita.

The singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, and television and film producer penned “Counting Blue Cars” in the ‘90’s and ultimately won a Billboard Music Awards for Top Mainstream Rock Track.

Dishwalla produced four other albums with Richards as lead singer and main songwriter, before his debut solo album “A Beautiful End” was released in 2009 and debuted in the Top 50 on iTunes.

In 2016, Richards released his second solo album, “Honore et Amore,” as well as an all-acoustic album of songs he wrote while in Dishwalla.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the headliner begins at 9 p.m., with opening acts by S.o.S. and King Daniel at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. Dinner must be purchased if a ticket is at a table.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit wheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.