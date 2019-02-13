Elks to hold charity roast to benefit veterans, children with disabilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Grace Elliott

The community is invited to witness local veteran services leader, William “Bill” Reynolds, take center stage to be roasted at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge on Saturday.

The net proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit two major charity priorities of the Elks — local veterans services in the Santa Clarita Valley and children with disabilities in California, through the Elks California-Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc.

City Councilman and lodge member, Bob Kellar, has been planning his strategy as emcee for the evening’s program.

He and three of the roasters, Elks CHEA trustee Jay Larkins, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin and Iraq War veteran Mike Garcia, have been taking their involvement seriously. They have been heard fine-tuning and laughing hysterically about the entertaining, yet totally fabricated information they will present in an attempt to discredit Bill’s excellent reputation and accomplishments.

Reynolds and his family have been Santa Clarita residents since the 1980s. He has been involved with numerous local veterans outreach efforts and service.

Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the Elks Lodge Lounge or through the Elks Office, 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, phone 661-251-1500. Tables of 10 are available for $500.

For more information about Elks California-Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc., visit www.chea-elks.org.

