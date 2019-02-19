Foothill League boys volleyball teams begin play

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley boys volleyball got underway on Tuesday, as Canyon traveled to Palmdale to take on Knight High School.



Canyon fell in five sets: 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 17-19.



Beginning the day aggressive, Canyon (0-1 overall) stole the first two sets thanks to skillful play and limiting errors.



Playing it safe up two games, the Cowboys let their guard down and allowed Knight (1-0) to storm back and win the last three games and get the victory.



Connor Cooper led the Cowboys with 21 kills in the match.



“Knight did a great job of forcing us to play and their defense was very good,” said Canyon head coach Jeff Cody. “Our defense needs to improve and we need to work on staying in the game mentally.”



Canyon hosts Antelope Valley at Canyon High School at 4 p.m. on Thursday.



Quartz Hill 3, Saugus 0



Saugus (0-1) fell in straight sets: 14-25, 17-25, 22-25 to Quartz Hill (1-0) on the road on Tuesday.



“We ran into a little bit of a passing slump today,” said Saugus head coach Barry Nua. “We just have to get back into the gym and work.”



Saugus’ next opportunity to get a win will be at home against Simi Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.



West Ranch 3, Simi Valley 1



The Wildcats (1-0) pulled out a four-set victory against Simi Valley (0-1) winning: 25-27, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23.



Zack Drake led the Wildcats with 13 kills and Tristin Clint followed with 12.



Spencer Birchall finished with 14 digs and five aces for West Ranch.



The Wildcats get a short break and will host Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

