Hasley Canyon placed under containment as sheriffs search for suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies placed Hasley Canyon Road under containment by the Department shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon as they searched for a suspect who fled from officers.



The containment was set up near Hasley Canyon Road and Commerce Center Drive and between Cambridge Avenue and Wakefield Road. The containment was broken down at approximately 2:15 p.m. after deputies were unable to locate the suspect.



“There are not many details right now, but what we do know is that there was a suspect who is wanted for vehicle theft that ran from deputies and we’re trying to locate him,” said Sgt. Mike Konecny.



A helicopter was also deployed to help with the search and began to announce a description of the suspect.



The suspect is a white male in his 30s with short, black hair. He has a goatee and a tattoo on his neck and was black and grey flannel last seen wearing, blue jeans and brown boots. According to Lt. Andrew Dahring the suspect’s identity is known.



“We know who this guy is and the deputies recognized him,” Lt. Dahring said. “He’s wanted suspect for a stolen vehicle from within the last week and a half to two weeks.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.