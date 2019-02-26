Keeping School-aged Kids Amused on Spring Break

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Spring break is rapidly approaching. Although kids can’t wait to have a rest from school, parents have mixed feelings about it. They want to limit their kids’ reliance on electronic devices and organize something different to avoid hearing cries of ‘I’m bored’, but there’s also the financial aspect to consider. If you have a couple of kids, the cost can soon add up. Although you can apply online for a loan from the best lender, you don’t want to go overboard because you have to keep some money put by for the summer vacation. So how can you keep school-aged children amused?

Explore the town and surrounding area

With around 20 parks located in the Santa Clarita area, there are more than enough to choose from and with facilities to entertain kids of all ages. All you need to do is to prepare a picnic lunch and depending on the age of your children, take a ball and arrange some games to let them release some of their pent-up energy. Try David March Park if you feel up to doing a barbecue, or explore the fitness zone in Central Park and join in with your kids.

If you prefer somewhere a little less cultivated, why not explore one of the canyons located nearby? Quigley Canyon has a hiking trail of 4.1 miles and offers you the chance to admire breathtaking panoramic views of the area. If you prefer more varied vegetation, take the kids to the 442-acre Whitney Canyon. Turn it into an educational trip by getting your kids to identify some of the plants and wild flowers that they see on their walk.

Farm animals & egg hunts

Visit Gilchrist Farm (every Saturday 9am-2pm) and let your children experience the wonders of rural life. From a petting zero to pony rides, kids will love seeing nature from close – even milking goats or gathering eggs.

This year, the Farm is holding its annual Spring Fling and Egg Hunt on Saturday 20th April. Apart from activities like archery and a water balloon launch, traditional field games will be held (such as tug o’war) before kids take part in the egg hunt. Held at 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm, the egg hunts are organized according to the age/ability of children varying from the easy hunt for kids aged 3 where the eggs are in plain sight to the challenge hunt aimed at those aged 10+ who must negotiate an obstacle course while looking for hidden eggs.

Participation in the egg hunt costs $3 and there will be plenty of other free activities such as pig races (at 2pm and 4pm). Alternatively, you pay for the activities which appeal to your kids, or you could purchase a full-day wristband for $40. With local vendors showcasing their handcrafted merchandise, live music and buying fresh groceries at their country store, there’s plenty for everyone and as recommended by ‘The Guardian UK’, it’s a great way to strengthen family bonds.