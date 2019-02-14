PHOTO: City Council thanks Safe Rides for 32 years of service

Tammy Murga

After 32 years of service, the Safe Rides program, which helped offer free, safe rides to more than 40,000 teens who felt unsafe to drive or ride with someone under the influence, announced it was closing in December. On Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, the City Council recognized the team’s efforts for their work. Co-fonuders Penny Upton (center) and Betty Burke Oldfield (left) receives a certificate from Mayor Marsha McLean. Tammy Murga/ The Signal

