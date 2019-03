0 SHARES Share Tweet

The CIF Southern Section announced its All CIF-SS Teams for basketball and soccer on Monday and several student-athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley made the teams.

Boys basketball

Division 2A: Robbie Myers, West Ranch, senior

Division 2AA: Richard Kawakami, Valencia, senior

Division 3AA: Kevin Stone, SCCS, senior

Division 3AA: Caden Starr, SCCS, junior

Boys soccer

Division 4: Dylan Sullivan, Saugus, senior

Girls soccer

Division 1: Alyssa Irwin, Hart, junior