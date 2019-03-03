Deputies investigate fatal collision

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Sunday evening.





BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in collision with SUV BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in collision with vehicle on Railroad Avenue north of Lyons Avenue. Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Sunday, March 3, 2019

Firefighters received a call about a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian incident at 6:17 p.m., arriving on scene at 6:19 p.m., according to LAFD Capt. Ron Singleton.



“We arrived on scene, and 10 minutes later the crew was available again with no call for additional transport,” Singleton said.



A vehicle with a driver and three teenage passengers reportedly collided with a pedestrian on Railroad Avenue and Lyons Avenue is now parked in the Newhall Library parking lot. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

A vehicle carrying a driver and three teenage passengers collided with a pedestrian, according to witnesses on scene.



Sgt. Mike Konecny of the SCV Sheriff’s Station was able to confirm the location of the incident and the location of the fatality; however, no other information was available at this time.



Santa Clarita Sheriffs detain a driver who ran through police tape after Railroad Avenue had been shut down and almost collided with a squad car. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Railroad Avenue was shut down with police tape, and witnesses indicated the driver of the van is under investigation. The vehicle used in the collision is now in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library with a smashed windshield and right bumper.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.