Detectives seize weapons and narcotics in early morning operation

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, a trove of COBRA, Special Enforcement Bureau, Animal Control and Department of Child Services personnel were en route to a Canyon Country home to execute a warrant that resulted in seizures of weapons and narcotics.



As rush hour traffic began, the COBRA detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were beginning to execute a warrant near the 17000 block of River Circle when they decided to ask for support from the SEB teams, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“(They) contacted SEB to make sure everything was safe,” said Miller, explaining why the local Los Angeles County gang and juvenile crime team called in the county SEB units.



After they arrived at the Canyon Country home, deputies were able to seize “a number of weapons and narcotics,” according to Miller.



Officials from Animal Control Services as well as the Los Angeles County Department of Child Services were dispatched to the scene as well.



However, after the SEB’s official Twitter account sent out a statement at 6:34 a.m. declaring their operation had concluded and River Circle Drive was reopened, no new information was available as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.



“It’s still an active investigation, and that’s about all the details I have right now,” said Miller at approximately 8:30 a.m.

