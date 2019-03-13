Heavy winds uproot trees, break branches

0 SHARES Share Tweet





By Jim Holt & Tammy Murga

Signal Staff Writers



Strong winds ripped through the Santa Clarita Valley overnight Tuesday uprooting a couple of trees and downing some branches.



Despite the winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour in places, there was no report of injury per local first responders reached Wednesday.



The most serious damage happened on Bouquet Canyon Road, at Cinema Drive, where a eucalyptus tree crashed into a office owned by College of the Canyons.



John Caprarelli, a building official with the city of Santa Clarita, said the building was yellow-tagged Wednesday morning, limiting occupancy and access to the building.



Yellow “caution tape” was placed around it so that the public doesn’t enter the vicinity of the damage.



“There is moderate structural damage to the patio framing and small portion of the roof framing of the building,” Caprarelli said. “A couple of tree limbs went through the roof, as well.



“We are requiring that engineer’s plan be prepared, and we will review and approve those plans get approved to issue permit so those repairs are made,” he said.



Wind-related damage was reported elsewhere in Valencia.



A small tree fell in a public area of Bridgeport and a tree limb fell from a tree on private property on Tupelo Ridge south of Copper Hill Drive.



Winds are expected to pick up again after midnight Wednesday.



Weather officials with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard issued a wind advisory Wednesday, notifying residents that between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday they can expect strong winds.



Winds from the northeast are expected to be 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts to 45 mph, strongest in the early morning to early afternoon hours across eastern Ventura County and western Los Angeles County.



The forecast calls for sunny and breezy both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday and Sunday described as simply sunny.



