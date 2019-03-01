Henry Mayo to host cancer awareness and resource expo at COC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting its third annual CARE SCV Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



This free event will feature oncology experts speaking on a variety of topics, including common myths about cancer, genetics and cancer, cancer screening guidelines, and more.



Attendees also will learn about resources and support services available in Santa Clarita.



A free continental breakfast will be served.



“Every day, research provides more discoveries about cancer and prevention,” said Lisa Ortega, Henry Mayo’s director of cancer services. “Thanks to our partnership with College of the Canyons and the American Cancer Society, we are able to bring this important information to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.”



Admission and parking are free. Advance registration is preferred as space is limited. To register or for more information, visit henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call 661-200-1300.