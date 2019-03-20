IBLA issues decision on Cemex mining contracts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This is a breaking story. Additional details to follow.



By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer



A federal review board has reached a decision in Cemex’s appeal of the contract-canceling decision made by the Bureau of Land Management in July 2015.



The ruling is being released today and indicates the BLM decision is “affirmed in part, reversed in part, set aside in part, and case remanded.”



Cemex appealed the decision made by the BLM to rescind its mining contracts to the Interior Board of Land Appeals after the Bureau of Land Management squashed the company’s right to mine the area in March 2015.



“A BLM decision to cancel a mineral material sales contract for a breach of its terms by the purchaser of the contract will be set aside and the case remanded where BLM failed to afford the purchaser an opportunity to correct the breach, as required by (law).



“But the requirement that BLM afford the purchaser an opportunity for a hearing to challenge the breach under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 is satisfied by the opportunity to appeal to this board.”



The board’s decision will be the final word from the U.S. Department of the Interior, but the ruling may still be appealed to federal court.



A decision by the federal review board was expected by local officials by this time last year.



The BLM awarded Cemex two contracts in 1990 to extract 56 million tons of sand and gravel from hundreds of acres in Soledad Canyon in Canyon Country.



More than two decades later in December 2014, the mining company informed Santa Clarita it would begin work to update those permits needed to start digging, but the bureau announced its decision to pull all of Cemex’s mining permits in March 2015



The extensive mining proposed for the site would have far-reaching negative effects over the entire Santa Clarita Valley, city officials have said, citing anticipated air pollution and traffic-choked freeways.



Mine opponents aren’t satisfied with two years of downtime; efforts are also under way to ensure the mine never opens.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

