Musical on menopause to hit The Canyon

The Canyon Santa Clarita is hosting a performance that might be a bit more relatable to women than men next month.



“Menopause The Musical” will play at The Canyon Santa Clarita on March 10 at 9 p.m. The one-night-only performance is being put on by GFour Productions.



The musical, which has been performed for 17 years, centers on four women who are experiencing menopause.



Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage,” according to a news release.

The 90-minute production also features parodies of classic pop songs of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.



The musical, the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas, has tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.



Patrons who purchase a ticket at a table are required to purchase dinner with a minimum of $25 and arrive by 7 p.m.





Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.