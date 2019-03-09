SUSD opens nominations for award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Saugus Union School District opened up nominations for individuals to possibly receive the first annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award, according to a news release issued by the district Feb. 28.



Nominations will be accepted between March 1 and April 1, set to be presented at the annual district awards ceremony. The award is intended for an individual or group that has made their own significant contribution for learning and development of Saugus School District students.



Lucid began working for the district as a teacher. She progressed and became an administrator, project coordinator, principal, assistant superintendent and, in 2011, superintendent. After almost four decades working for the district, she retired in June 2018.



“Dr. Lucid established a tremendous legacy of leadership and service in SUSD,” said Dr. Colleen Hawkins, current superintendent of the school district. “It is only appropriate that we recognize her work and honor those who continue it.”



The Superintendent’s Leadership and Service Award Committee will review each nomination. Nomination forms can be found and submitted on the Saugus School District website or can be received at the district office.



Self-nominations are not allowed.



The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release from Lee Morrell, public information officer of the Saugus School District.