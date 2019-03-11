That next-level love of baseball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ogrin family loves baseball.

It’s apparent through brothers Scott and Sean Ogrin’s dedication and passion to the sport over the course of their early teenage years and into their high school careers.

Sean Ogrin is in his junior year at Valencia High School and entering his second year as shortstop for the varsity baseball team under head coach Mike Killinger.

Valencia High School infielder Sean Ogrin. Dan Watson/The Signal

Scott is junior at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in the middle of his third year playing for the Mustangs.

Having the opportunity to coach both brothers, Killinger has seen some differences and similarities.

“They both have tremendous work ethic that is equal to or above the best players I’ve ever had,” Killinger said.

In June 2016, Scott was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 27th round with the 813th selection in the draft, which Sean said was a high point for him and his family. Scott ultimately decided not to sign with the Twins and opted to continue with his collegiate career and education at Cal Poly.

“They were very supportive and let him make his own decision,” Sean said. “He picked the school that he wanted go to instead of going straight to the MLB, but my parents were very supportive of his decision.”

Valencia High School’s Sean Ogrin takes a turn at bat. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sean worked his way up from the junior varsity team in his freshman season after finishing the season with a .338 batting average recording 24 hits and 12 RBIs in 28 appearances in the 2016-17 season, according to MaxPreps.com

He joined the varsity squad a year ago, making an appearance in two games.

“I was excited and ready to get in there and make a difference for my team and support my brothers,” Sean said about getting the call up to varsity. “I did as much as I could running the bases pretty much.”

Valencia High School infielder Sean Ogrin. Dan Watson/The Signal

Now, nine games into the 2018-19 season, Sean has recorded two hits, two runs and two RBIs in 20 at-bats for the Vikings. Valencia baseball currently sits atop the Foothill League standings at 2-0 tied with West Ranch and Canyon, but is latent with a core of juniors just like Sean that are hungry to make a name for themselves.

“Sean just has a lot of experience to gain,” Killinger said. “He will have the opportunity by the time he’s gone to have a choice of a few different places to go play, but for sure he’s going to have a chance in the college ranks. And you just never know how kids grow and develop, he might be another guy who gets drafted at some point, as well.”